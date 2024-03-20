Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.79.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $39.78 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $91,760,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.