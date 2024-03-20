Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $256.36. 506,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,618. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $126.71 and a 1 year high of $272.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.