Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $207,590,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,342. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

