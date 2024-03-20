Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 127,377 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,377 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,106,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 1,169,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,008. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

