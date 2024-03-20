Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 104,848 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,848 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC grew its position in Axonics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Axonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after buying an additional 311,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. 236,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,289. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,700.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.