Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,064 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

