Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,512 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 140,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,783. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

