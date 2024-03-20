Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $77,091,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 711.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.33. 519,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

