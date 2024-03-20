Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Veritex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 20,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

