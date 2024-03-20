Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 878,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

