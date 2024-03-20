Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,939 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Inter Parfums worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,092,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $150,220,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $136.26. 16,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,784. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $137,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $808,485. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.