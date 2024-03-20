Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,153 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.15.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.12. 135,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

