Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,976,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.70. 948,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,238. The company has a market cap of $380.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

