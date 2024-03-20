Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,090 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of MYR Group worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.83. 10,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $172.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

