ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald Sells 17,085 Shares

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $19,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,015 shares in the company, valued at $547,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ZeroFox Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
Institutional Trading of ZeroFox
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in ZeroFox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZeroFox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZeroFox by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZeroFox Company Profile
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
