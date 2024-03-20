Yiren Digital (YRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 7.9 %

YRD stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $465.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yiren Digital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

