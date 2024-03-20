Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 3.5%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 58,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 697,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 66.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 4.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 91.6% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

