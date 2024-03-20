XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.00

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 951916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

XP Factory Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.89. The company has a market cap of £23.57 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

