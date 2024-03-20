Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

