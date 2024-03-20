Xai (XAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $329.34 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Xai has a market capitalization of $329.34 million and $54.93 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xai has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.06386437 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $67,133,286.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

