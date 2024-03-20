Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BWX stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.