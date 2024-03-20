Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPV. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 214.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe alerts:

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EPV opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.