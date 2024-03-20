Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $335.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.67. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $232.18 and a 1 year high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

