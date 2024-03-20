Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $191,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 51,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

