Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $24,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,157,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 569,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 557,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,910 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WDS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 82,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,448. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.