WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.65

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 89777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,462.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

