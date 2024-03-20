Winnebago Industries (WGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

