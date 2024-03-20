WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

