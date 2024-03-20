White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,822.30

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,822.30 and last traded at $1,822.30, with a volume of 2274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,805.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,679.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,562.65.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

