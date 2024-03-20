Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

