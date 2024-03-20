WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.70

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.70 and last traded at $235.70, with a volume of 7199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,862.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

