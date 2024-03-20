WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.26

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 557277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

WestRock Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 190,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

