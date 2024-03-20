West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,893,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 262,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,266. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.93 and a 12-month high of $286.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

