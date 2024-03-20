West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 133,802 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,589,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,770,383. The firm has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.