West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,823 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

