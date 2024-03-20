West Coast Financial LLC Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,007.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,397. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,016.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.25 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.