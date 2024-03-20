West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 6,020 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $170.53. 1,224,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

