West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 3,070 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $168.87. The company had a trading volume of 863,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

