West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 14,515 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CorVel worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.36. 7,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,983. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $265.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRVL

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $719,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,534 shares in the company, valued at $75,633,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total transaction of $359,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $122,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $719,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,633,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $3,960,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.