West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.45. The company had a trading volume of 376,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,410. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $259.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

