West Coast Financial LLC Has $8.15 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

JBT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.15. 40,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,646. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

