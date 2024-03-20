West Coast Financial LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.78. The stock had a trading volume of 515,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.08 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.53. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.