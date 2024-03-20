West Coast Financial LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.43. The company had a trading volume of 380,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.