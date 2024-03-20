West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.64. 4,091,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,861. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

