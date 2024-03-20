West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.00. The company had a trading volume of 328,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

