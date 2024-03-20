West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. 389,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

