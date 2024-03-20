West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Kadant worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 29.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kadant by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,917 shares of company stock worth $2,610,917. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,183. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.19 and a 1-year high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.80.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

