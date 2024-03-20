West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Kadant worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 29.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kadant by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Insider Transactions at Kadant
In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,917 shares of company stock worth $2,610,917. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of KAI stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,183. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.19 and a 1-year high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.80.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.
Kadant Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.
Kadant Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kadant
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.