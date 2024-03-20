Wells Fargo & Company Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $65.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 253,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,646. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.