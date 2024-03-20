Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $256.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Waste Management traded as high as $211.47 and last traded at $210.70, with a volume of 131369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.53.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WM. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

