Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

